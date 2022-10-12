A Conservative Party minister has been accused of reeling off “right-wing dystopian soundbites” for suggesting a policy to encourage women to have more children to boost the UK labour force.

Campaigners condemned the policy, which an unnamed Tory MP suggested to The Sun on Sunday in a weekend story headlined “Bonk for Britain”.

The minister argued the policy would boost the UK economy by following the lead of Viktor Orbán, Hungary’s far-right populist nationalist prime minister.