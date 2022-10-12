Jump to content

‘Dystopian soundbites’: Tory minister under fire for suggesting tax cuts for women who have more children

‘Tax cuts to mums for having kids is completely pointless and actually just insulting when we have the second most expensive childcare system, and the third worst maternity pay in Europe,’ campaigner says

Maya Oppenheim
Women’s Correspondent
Wednesday 12 October 2022 16:08
<p>Dr Mary-Ann Stephenson, director of the Women’s Budget Group, which analyses government policy from a gender perspective, argued the ‘assumption’ that ‘women’s primary purpose is to have babies is a damaging one’ </p>

Dr Mary-Ann Stephenson, director of the Women's Budget Group, which analyses government policy from a gender perspective, argued the 'assumption' that 'women's primary purpose is to have babies is a damaging one'

(PA Wire)

A Conservative Party minister has been accused of reeling off “right-wing dystopian soundbites” for suggesting a policy to encourage women to have more children to boost the UK labour force.

Campaigners condemned the policy, which an unnamed Tory MP suggested to The Sun on Sunday in a weekend story headlined “Bonk for Britain”.

The minister argued the policy would boost the UK economy by following the lead of Viktor Orbán, Hungary’s far-right populist nationalist prime minister.

