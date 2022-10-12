‘Dystopian soundbites’: Tory minister under fire for suggesting tax cuts for women who have more children
‘Tax cuts to mums for having kids is completely pointless and actually just insulting when we have the second most expensive childcare system, and the third worst maternity pay in Europe,’ campaigner says
A Conservative Party minister has been accused of reeling off “right-wing dystopian soundbites” for suggesting a policy to encourage women to have more children to boost the UK labour force.
Campaigners condemned the policy, which an unnamed Tory MP suggested to The Sun on Sunday in a weekend story headlined “Bonk for Britain”.
The minister argued the policy would boost the UK economy by following the lead of Viktor Orbán, Hungary’s far-right populist nationalist prime minister.
