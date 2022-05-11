Warning over toxic caterpillars in England as experts tell nature-lovers not to touch them
The oak processionary moth caterpillar can cause rashes and breathing difficulties and people and damage to oak trees
The public have been warned to be wary of toxic caterpillars that can give rashes to people and cause damage to oak trees.
The oak processionary moth caterpillars were first spotted in London in 2006 and have since spread to the south east of England.
The caterpillars have black heads and are covered in long white hairs which contain proteins that can cause itchy rashes and irritate the throat and eyes.
