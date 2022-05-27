Britain signs trade ‘memorandum’ with Indiana as hopes fade for post-Brexit deal with whole US

Ministers hope eight states will sign up – but Labour says closer ties are ‘no substitute’ for a US-wide deal

Britain is signing its first trade “memorandum” with Indiana, in an apparent signal that a post-Brexit deal with the entire United States is out of reach.

Ministers are hailing the tie-up with the 17th-largest state by population size as “a major milestone” from which businesses will “start reaping the rewards”.

Talks are underway with around 20 other states and the Department for International Trade expects around eight “memorandum of understandings” to be agreed soon.

