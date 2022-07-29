UK trade deal with India will hurt climate, environment and the poor, campaigners warn
Groups in both countries condemn ‘trade at any cost’ – neglecting ‘local businesses and public services’ – and ‘anti-democratic’ talks
The UK’s planned trade deal with India will hurt the climate, the environment and the poor and must be rethought from scratch, say campaigners in both countries.
The negotiations – aiming for an agreement by October – are also “anti-democratic” because civil society groups and trade unions are largely shut out, a hard-hitting statement says.
The protest accuses the government of downgrading international agreements on poverty and the climate emergency, in an echo of criticism of the UK’s trade deal with Australia.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies