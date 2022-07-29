The UK’s planned trade deal with India will hurt the climate, the environment and the poor and must be rethought from scratch, say campaigners in both countries.

The negotiations – aiming for an agreement by October – are also “anti-democratic” because civil society groups and trade unions are largely shut out, a hard-hitting statement says.

The protest accuses the government of downgrading international agreements on poverty and the climate emergency, in an echo of criticism of the UK’s trade deal with Australia.