Treasury deletes misleading claim about benefits of Kwasi Kwarteng’s budget

The Treasury has deleted a misleading claim about the supposed benefits of Kwasi Kwarteng’s budget for average earners.
The chancellor’s department had claimed someone on £30,000 a year could save around £12,700 from the package of measures if they were buying a “typical” terraced house in London.
But it emerged that someone applying for an ordinary mortgage would need to have a deposit of around £440,000 in order to benefit.
