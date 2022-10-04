Jump to content

Treasury deletes misleading claim about benefits of Kwasi Kwarteng’s budget

Claimed benefits for average earner would need someone to have a wealth of over £400,000

Jon Stone
Policy Correspondent
Monday 03 October 2022 21:32
<p>Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng speaking to the media ahead of the Conservative Party annual conference at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham. Picture date: Monday October 3, 2022 (Aaron Chown/PA)</p>

Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng speaking to the media ahead of the Conservative Party annual conference at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham. Picture date: Monday October 3, 2022 (Aaron Chown/PA)

(PA Wire)

The Treasury has deleted a misleading claim about the supposed benefits of Kwasi Kwarteng’s budget for average earners.

The chancellor’s department had claimed someone on £30,000 a year could save around £12,700 from the package of measures if they were buying a “typical” terraced house in London.

But it emerged that someone applying for an ordinary mortgage would need to have a deposit of around £440,000 in order to benefit.

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in