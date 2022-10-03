Jump to content

Treasury chief secretary barred from housing decisions because of property firm

Chris Philp retains big stake in development loans group – despite promotion to be Kwasi Kwarteng’s deputy

Rob Merrick
Deputy Political Editor
Monday 03 October 2022 17:30
Treasury minister Chris Philp says firms under 500 staff will not face any business regulation

The Treasury chief secretary has been barred from involvement in planning and housing decisions because of his lucrative property interests, he has revealed.

Chris Philp has retained a substantial stake in a group providing loans for developments and is a director of an investment company – despite his promotion to be Kwasi Kwarteng’s deputy.

The Treasury had refused to say whether Mr Philp would be required to sell off his interests, put them in a blind trust or be excluded from discussions on housing policy.

