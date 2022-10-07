Ex-Tory minister willing to get ‘kicked out’ of party by rebelling on benefit cuts
Johnny Mercer vows to defy whip and claims Liz Truss ‘urinating’ on promises
Former defence minister Johnny Mercer has said he is willing to get “kicked out” of the Conservative party as he vowed to fight Liz Truss over the prospect of a real-terms benefit cut.
The ex-veterans minister said he would defy Tory whips and rebel if the prime minister did not uprate benefits in line with inflation, with a growing number of MPs urging Ms Truss to concede defeat on the issue.
“I won’t vote for a Budget that doesn’t see an uprating of benefits and universal credit line with inflation,” Mr Mercer told a Facebook live session. “And if that means I get kicked out of the Tory party, fine.”
