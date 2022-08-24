Truss accused of bypassing scrutiny over Budget

Sir Keir Starmer has joined senior Conservatives in criticising Tory leadership frontrunner Liz Truss over reports she will bypass an independent spending watchdog when she unveils her emergency Budget.

One senior Conservative MP has warned the next prime minister would be “flying blind” if she sidelines the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) next month.

Set up by Ms Truss’s former mentor George Osborne, the OBR produces two forecasts on the UK economy every year, timed to coincide with the Budget and the autumn statement.