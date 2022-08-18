Liz Truss holds huge lead over Rishi Sunak among Tory members, poll finds
Sunak insists he can ‘defintely’ still win – but latest results suggest he’s running out of time to catch Truss
Liz Truss is on course to win the Conservative leadership contest and enter No 10 next month, according to the latest YouGov poll.
The survey found that 66 per cent of Tory party members are voting for Truss, compared to 34 per cent for Rishi Sunak, once the don’t knows are excluded.
The YouGov survey for Sky News found that 57 per cent of members have already voted, suggesting the former chancellor is running out of time to win over undecideds.
