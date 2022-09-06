‘Admired from Kyiv to Carlisle’: Liz Truss’ tribute to Boris Johnson met with awkward silence
Comments come in victory speech after foreign secretary is named winner of Tory leadership contest
Liz Truss was met with an awkward silence when she told an audience of Tories that her predecessor, Boris Johnson, was admired from "Kyiv to Carlisle".
The foreign secretary made the comments in a victory speech after she was announced as the winner of the Conservative Party leadership contest.
She now replaces Mr Johnson as prime minister and will tomorrow visit the Queen, who will ask her to form a government.
