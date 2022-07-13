Trust in UK government ‘well below many other major democracies’

Trust in the UK government is well below par compared with other major democracies, a survey has shown, with the public citing a lack of integrity in politics.

Just 35 per cent of people said they have faith in the government – 6 per cent less than the average for members of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

The UK scored lower than countries including Estonia, where the prime minister was brought down last year by a corruption investigation.