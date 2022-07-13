Trust in UK government ‘well below many other major democracies’
Just 35 per cent of people say they have faith in the government, writes Benedict Smith
Trust in the UK government is well below par compared with other major democracies, a survey has shown, with the public citing a lack of integrity in politics.
Just 35 per cent of people said they have faith in the government – 6 per cent less than the average for members of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).
The UK scored lower than countries including Estonia, where the prime minister was brought down last year by a corruption investigation.
