TV advert breaks could get longer and more frequent under review of rules
Ofcom says the rise of ‘American streaming platforms’ requires a review of British TV advert rules
TV viewers may have to watch longer and more frequent adverts if broadcasting regulator Ofcom decides to raise advertising limits under a review of broadcasting rules.
Ofcom said the reassessment would take place because TV watching habits have changed, mainly as a result of the prevalence of online streaming services such as Netflix and Disney+.
The regulator’s current rules state that the “total amount of advertising in any one day must not exceed an average of seven minutes per hour of broadcasting” for ITV, or STV in Scotland, Channel 4, and Channel 5.
