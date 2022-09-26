Jump to content

Plane that formed part of UK’s Cold War nuclear deterrent goes on display

Handley Page Victor is only surviving aircraft of its type

Sam Russell
Monday 26 September 2022 15:52
Cold War veterans view the Handley Page Victor XH648 aircraft

A plane that was once capable of carrying a nuclear bomb as a deterrent during the Cold War has gone on display.

The 110-foot wingspan Handley Page Victor is the only surviving aircraft of its type, having taken its first flight in 1959.

The plane, which took five years to restore, served initially as a bomber and later as a tanker before it was acquired by IWM Duxford in 1976 on its retirement from service.

