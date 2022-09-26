Plane that formed part of UK’s Cold War nuclear deterrent goes on display
Handley Page Victor is only surviving aircraft of its type
A plane that was once capable of carrying a nuclear bomb as a deterrent during the Cold War has gone on display.
The 110-foot wingspan Handley Page Victor is the only surviving aircraft of its type, having taken its first flight in 1959.
The plane, which took five years to restore, served initially as a bomber and later as a tanker before it was acquired by IWM Duxford in 1976 on its retirement from service.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.