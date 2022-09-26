Plane that formed part of UK’s Cold War nuclear deterrent goes on display

A plane that was once capable of carrying a nuclear bomb as a deterrent during the Cold War has gone on display.

The 110-foot wingspan Handley Page Victor is the only surviving aircraft of its type, having taken its first flight in 1959.

The plane, which took five years to restore, served initially as a bomber and later as a tanker before it was acquired by IWM Duxford in 1976 on its retirement from service.