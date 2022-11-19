Jump to content

Flying rings banned from beaches by UK council to protect seals

Borough Council of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk bans the plastic toys from its beaches

Sam Russell
Friday 18 November 2022 19:15
<p>A seal trapped in a frisbee </p>

A seal trapped in a frisbee

(PA Media)

A coastal council has voted to ban flying rings from all of its council-owned beaches after at least three seals got the plastic toys stuck around their necks.

The inquisitive animals each poked their heads through the hole of a flying ring around the Norfolk coast and then could not take it off, with the rigid plastic cutting into them as they grew bigger.

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk borough council has now resolved to ban the plastic rings from its beaches, following a campaign launched by a member of the Friends of Horsey Seals volunteer group.

