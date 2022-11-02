Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Government ‘war games’ emergency plans to cope with week-long blackouts

Officials stress-test plans to cope with possible severe power blackouts this winter

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
Wednesday 02 November 2022 07:28
Comments
Powered By Pixels

Related video: Shell records £8bn profit as Britons face soaring bills

The British government has reportedly “war gamed” emergency plans to deal with week-long electricity blackouts amid concerns over the security of power supply this winter due to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Officials are “stress testing” the confidential plan, known as “Programme Yarrow”, to deal with the blackouts and have held a series of exercises with government departments across the country in recent days.

Under the plan, getting food, water and shelter to the young and elderly would be prioritised amid fears of an increased chance of a colder-than-usual winter this year. Those with caring responsibilities will also be the first to be reached by teams to provide shelter.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in