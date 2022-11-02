Government ‘war games’ emergency plans to cope with week-long blackouts
Officials stress-test plans to cope with possible severe power blackouts this winter
The British government has reportedly “war gamed” emergency plans to deal with week-long electricity blackouts amid concerns over the security of power supply this winter due to Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Officials are “stress testing” the confidential plan, known as “Programme Yarrow”, to deal with the blackouts and have held a series of exercises with government departments across the country in recent days.
Under the plan, getting food, water and shelter to the young and elderly would be prioritised amid fears of an increased chance of a colder-than-usual winter this year. Those with caring responsibilities will also be the first to be reached by teams to provide shelter.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies