Almost eight million Britons struggling to pay bills, watchdog says

60 pof adults across the UK are under “a heavy burden” to pay their bills

Shweta Sharma
Friday 21 October 2022 17:59
Inflation surges back to 40-year high after food prices soar

Almost eight million Britons are struggling to pay their bills as the country is reeling under historic inflation rates that have increased to a 40-year high, according to the City watchdog.

According to a survey by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), around 7.8 million people are finding it a “heavy burden” to pay their bills, an increase of 2.5 million people since 2020.

Consumers are grappling with high energy, food and fuel prices that have consistently risen in the last six months, partially because of the war in Ukraine.

