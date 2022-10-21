Almost eight million Britons struggling to pay bills, watchdog says

Almost eight million Britons are struggling to pay their bills as the country is reeling under historic inflation rates that have increased to a 40-year high, according to the City watchdog.

According to a survey by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), around 7.8 million people are finding it a “heavy burden” to pay their bills, an increase of 2.5 million people since 2020.

Consumers are grappling with high energy, food and fuel prices that have consistently risen in the last six months, partially because of the war in Ukraine.