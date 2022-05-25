UK government seen as most likely to ‘ignore the rules’, large European study finds

A new study has revealed that people in the UK are more likely than those in any other European nation to declare that their government “ignores rules”.

In the wake of Boris Johnson’s Partygate scandal, a large EU-funded study across six states in Europe showed that 62 per cent of people in the UK think their government ignores rules and procedures.

In Poland, where the administration has often been accused of authoritarianism, 50 per cent of the respondents believed that their government has no regard for the rules.