The UK government appears to be "increasingly antagonistic" towards human rights, Europe's watchdog has warned.
Dunja Mijatović, human rights commissioner at the Council of Europe, warned that British government policies were causing "anxiety about the direction of human rights protection in the UK".
Ms Mijatović says she found a number of areas of concern during a fact-finding mission to the UK over the summer.
