British workers suffer biggest drop in regular pay since records began
Earnings fell by 2.8% between March and May this year relative to inflation, according to ONS data
British workers have suffered the largest drop in regular pay since records began, with wages falling by nearly 3 per cent.
Earnings excluding bonuses fell by 2.8 per cent between March and May this year when inflation is taken into account, Office for National Statistics (ONS) data shows.
This was the biggest drop since records began two decades ago as the UK grapples with soaring inflation and a cost of living crisis.
