UK and Switzerland sign own science deal after both excluded from EU programme

UK-Swiss deal comes with no new funding

Jon Stone
Policy Correspondent
Thursday 10 November 2022 16:54
<p>The UK is locked out of Horizon Europe</p>

The UK is locked out of Horizon Europe

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The UK and Switzerland have signed their own science cooperation deal after both countries were excluded from a major EU scheme.

The Horizon Europe programme covers the 27 EU member states as well as 16 "associate" members ranging from Ukraine to Norway.

But Britain is currently locked out of the flagship €95.5 billion (£81.2 billion) EU programme because of political tensions.

