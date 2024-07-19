Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

The UK is set for heavy rain and thundery showers after the country was hit by a mini heatwave with temperatures of up to 31C.

As people soaked up the sunshine amid the mini heatwave, the Met Office has said that change should be expected as the high temperatures will not last.

People should expect a “tropical night” on Friday across most parts of the UK, where temperatures are expected not to fall below 20°C overnight.

However, parts of the South East will experience change from Friday night into Saturday.

UK will experience a turn in the weather over the weekend ( PA )

Meteorologist Annie Shuttleworth said: “For the last few weeks, we’ve been on the northern side of the jet stream and over the next few days its position will change. It becomes a more amplified pattern, diving down well to the south of the UK and taking low-pressure systems up to the north and west of the UK.

“But, as we head towards the weekend, Sunday most likely, will see the return of the stronger jet core to affect the UK, meaning it is going to turn a bit more unsettled and certainly cooler again.”

A cooler front will sweep from west to east from the early part of Saturday. Areas in the east could still experience highs up to 30C, but it is uncertain whether this will remain.

Western Scotland and Northern Ireland will not experience these changes as things will remain cloudy with sporadic rainy spells.

Heavy bursts of rain should be anticipated as the day progresses with thunderstorms in the evening as a cooler spell sweeps in.

The forecast for the next few days is as follows:

Friday

Cloudy in the northwest, but sunny spells developing with temperatures near average. Elsewhere, sunny spells and very warm or hot in the sunshine with light winds. Staying warm overnight.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday

An increasing risk of rain or heavy showers on Saturday, remaining very warm. Drier, brighter and fresher on Sunday. Blustery with rain or showers on Monday and feeling cooler.

Next week

A cooler but not chilly week as temperatures will remain above 20C but the UK should expect sporadic rainy and thunderous spells.