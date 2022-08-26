Proportion of Ukrainians in UK employment rises by 42%
100,000 people from Ukraine have moved to the UK since the beginning of the war
The proportion of Ukrainians nationals employed in the UK has increased significantly since the government launched its resettlement scheme for refugees of the war against Russia, official figures show.
Some 42 per cent of Ukrainians living in Britain had secured work as of 4 August, up from 9 per cent in April, according to the Humanitarian Response Insight Survey (UKHRIS) conducted by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
The majority of those employed (63 per cent) said they had a permanent job, with one-quarter having a temporary job. The most common sectors of work were accommodation or food service (29 per cent), manufacturing (8 per cent), and wholesale and retail trade (8 per cent), with 28 per cent reporting “other”.
