Most Ukrainian refugees in UK say they don’t have money to support themselves for next three months
ONS data suggests majority of Ukrainians struggling financially, while most working-age refugees are currently working or were very likely or likely to look for work in the UK in the next month
Most Ukrainianrefugees in the UK say they don’t have enough money to support themselves and their families for the next three months, a new survey shows.
Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) also indicate that people who have come to Britain after fleeing Putin’s invasion have struggled to access healthcare.
The survey of 9,601 individuals on both the Ukraine family scheme and the Homes for Ukraine scheme found that 37 per cent reported they have enough money to support themselves and their dependents for the next three months – indicating that nearly two-thirds do not.
