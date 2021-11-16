Tens of thousands could be unaware they have deadly lung condition COPD
Diagnoses for COPD in 2020 are estimated to have been 51 percent lower than 2019 levels
Ella Glover
Tuesday 16 November 2021 12:26 comments
More than 45,000 people could be living with a deadly lung disease, a lung disease charity has warned.
New research by the British Lung Foundation suggests that tens of thousands may have undiagnosed chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
COPD is an umbrella term for a group of lung conditions that cause breathing difficulties and affects at least 1.3 million people in the UK.
