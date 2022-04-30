Lonely people are more likely to be unemployed in the future, study finds
Experts call for ‘greater recognition of the wider societal impacts of loneliness in the working age population’
People who report frequently feeling lonely are more likely to experience unemployment in the future, according to a new study.
Loneliness in adults increases the likelihood of being unemployed up to three years later by 17.5 per cent, researchers at the universities of Exeter and Leeds have found.
Experts said the findings suggest a need for “greater recognition of the wider societal impacts of loneliness in the working age population”.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies