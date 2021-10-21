Unplanned pregnancies doubled during lockdown, study shows

The number of unplanned pregnancies doubled during last year’s Covid lockdown as women struggled to access contraception, a study suggests.

Difficulty securing a GP appointment and uncertainty around which services were still open meant women were more likely to report difficulties in accessing healthcare such as the morning-after pill.

Researchers at UCL and University College London Hospital found women were nine times more likely to have difficulties in finding contraception after the first lockdown was implemented in March 2020.