Review to look at how to improve vitamin D intake
Vitamin D deficiency is linked to rickets in children
The importance of vitamin D will be the focus of a new review looking at ways to improve intake across the population.
About one in six adults and almost 20 per cent of children in the UK have vitamin D levels lower than government recommendations, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said.
A review into improving vitamin D levels will look into potential options of dietary supplements and fortified food and drinks.
