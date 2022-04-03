Review to look at how to improve vitamin D intake

Vitamin D deficiency is linked to rickets in children

Aisha Rimi
Sunday 03 April 2022 07:30
The importance of vitamin D will be the focus of a new review looking at ways to improve intake across the population.

About one in six adults and almost 20 per cent of children in the UK have vitamin D levels lower than government recommendations, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said.

A review into improving vitamin D levels will look into potential options of dietary supplements and fortified food and drinks.

