‘Waitrose woman’: Tories’ newest target voters take aim at Johnson

Downing Street hopes supermarket’s ‘small C conservatives’ will keep PM in power – but Colin Drury finds them unconvinced

Wednesday 01 June 2022 14:47
<p>Audrey Wade, Pauline Caley and Jane Jenkins outside Waitrose, Sheffield</p>

(The Independent)

Carrie Johnson once dismissed the interior decor at Downing Street as a “John Lewis nightmare”.

But now it seems middle-class shoppers at the partnership’s supermarkets have been identified as the group that can keep her husband Boris in power.

“Waitrose woman” is reported to be the voter demographic Downing Street reckons is crucial if the prime minister is to reverse plummeting ratings and defy rebellious Tory MPs in the wake of both Partygate and the cost of living crisis.

