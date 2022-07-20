Wealth gap between richest 10% and middle-earners grows to record £1.2m

The wealth gap between the top 10 per cent of households and those in the middle has reached a record £1.2 million per adult, according to the Resolution Foundation.

Once ordinary aspirations such as saving and buying a home are increasingly out of reach for less wealthy households, the think thank focusing on low- and middle-income people said.

In 2006 the average household among the richest 10th held wealth of close to £900,000 more per adult than a family in the middle, or fifth, decile. But by the start of 2020 that gap had increased to over £1.2m per adult, even after accounting for inflation, the Resolution Foundation said.