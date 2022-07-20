Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Wealth gap between richest 10% and middle-earners grows to record £1.2m

Gap has grown since 2008 despite relatively stable levels of inequality for decades, analysis finds

Liam James
Tuesday 19 July 2022 22:30
Comments
<p>The gap keeps growing: holders of ‘passive’ assets are getting richer while those without increasingly struggle to pay debts </p>

The gap keeps growing: holders of ‘passive’ assets are getting richer while those without increasingly struggle to pay debts

(Getty)

The wealth gap between the top 10 per cent of households and those in the middle has reached a record £1.2 million per adult, according to the Resolution Foundation.

Once ordinary aspirations such as saving and buying a home are increasingly out of reach for less wealthy households, the think thank focusing on low- and middle-income people said.

In 2006 the average household among the richest 10th held wealth of close to £900,000 more per adult than a family in the middle, or fifth, decile. But by the start of 2020 that gap had increased to over £1.2m per adult, even after accounting for inflation, the Resolution Foundation said.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in