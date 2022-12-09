Jump to content

West Midlands metro extension ‘extremely likely’ to be delayed or scrapped due to lack of cash

A planned Line 2 for the tram system could go no further than Dudley town centre, according to the borough’s local authority

Jon Stone
Policy Correspondent
Thursday 08 December 2022 15:56
<p>A West Midlands Metro tram in front of Birmingham Town Hall in Victoria Square. The system currently has one line, running between Birmingham and Wolverhampton</p>

A West Midlands Metro tram in front of Birmingham Town Hall in Victoria Square. The system currently has one line, running between Birmingham and Wolverhampton

(Getty Images)

A planned extension to the West Midlands Metro is "extremely likely" to be "delayed or withdrawn" due to a lack of funding, a local authority has warned.

Line 2 of the city region's tram system is meant to link Birmingham and Wolverhampton to Dudley and Brierley Hill in the south west of the conurbation.

But in a report released this week Dudley Metropolitan Borough Council said a backdrop of inflation and rising costs meant the line was likely to go no further than Dudley without extra money – which is yet to be found.

