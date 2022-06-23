Widower wins right to use embryo of late wife to have baby using surrogate
North London couple had undergone multiple IVF treatments before tragedy struck
A widower has won a landmark ruling to use the last embryo created with his late wife during fertility treatment to have a baby using a surrogate.
Fern-Maria Choya died at the age of 40 after her womb ruptured while carrying twin girls, 18 weeks into the pregnancy.
The expecting mother had undergone multiple IVF cycles since 2013 with her husband, Ted Jennings, 38.
