A key government pledge to protect 30 per cent of the land and sea for nature by 2030 and help stave off the "planetary emergency" is at risk of sliding backwards, wildlife organisations have warned.

The government is accused of an "alarming lack of progress", on its pledge, which originally aimed to reverse biodiversity loss within the next 10 years and tackle the climate crisis.

When the "30x30" policy was launched, then prime minister Boris Johnson said: "We must act now - right now.