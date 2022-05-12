World ‘at crossroads’ as droughts surge 29% in 20 years and are only getting worse, UN warns
Urgent action required otherwise 700 million people at risk of being displaced due to drought by 2030, reports Aisha Rimi
Humanity is “at a crossroads” when it comes to managing droughts, with the number rising 29 per cent since 2000, says a new UN report.
The Drought in Numbers report, released on Wednesday to mark Drought Day, says that accelerating mitigation must be done “urgently, using every tool we can”.
It also calls for making a full global commitment to drought preparedness and resilience in all global regions a top priority.
