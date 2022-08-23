Jump to content
Inside Politics: Inflation surge

New forecast estimates inflation could surpass 18% next year as Tory leadership rivals come under further pressure to act, writes Matt Mathers

Tuesday 23 August 2022 08:32
(PA)

Hello there, I’m Matt Mathers and welcome to The Independent’s Inside Politics newsletter.

Maybe it’s not the end of days for Manchester United after all? The same can’t be said for Rishi Sunak, who has been played off the pitch in the Tory leadership and looks to have failed to win over the party’s home fans, as talk turns to whether or not he will accept a job in Liz Truss’s government. In more grim news, a new forecast warns inflation could soar to more than 18 per cent next year.

Inside the bubble

