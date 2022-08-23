Inside Politics: Inflation surge

Hello there, I’m Matt Mathers and welcome to The Independent’s Inside Politics newsletter.

Maybe it’s not the end of days for Manchester United after all? The same can’t be said for Rishi Sunak, who has been played off the pitch in the Tory leadership and looks to have failed to win over the party’s home fans, as talk turns to whether or not he will accept a job in Liz Truss’s government. In more grim news, a new forecast warns inflation could soar to more than 18 per cent next year.