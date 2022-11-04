Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Inside Politics: The ghost of Liz Truss

Bank of England raises interest rates and warns of deep, prolonged recession as Sunak and Hunt draw up plans to plug £50bn black hole in public finances, writes Matt Mathers

Friday 04 November 2022 08:36
Comments
(PA)

Hello there, I’m Matt Mathers and welcome to The Independent’s Inside Politics newsletter.

Just two days until Matt Hancock enters the jungle. If the image of the former health secretary eating kangaroo genitalia isn’t a nice thought to end the week on then you’re a lost cause. Have a good weekend.

Inside the bubble

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in