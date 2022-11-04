Inside Politics: The ghost of Liz Truss
Bank of England raises interest rates and warns of deep, prolonged recession as Sunak and Hunt draw up plans to plug £50bn black hole in public finances, writes Matt Mathers
Hello there, I’m Matt Mathers and welcome to The Independent’s Inside Politics newsletter.
Just two days until Matt Hancock enters the jungle. If the image of the former health secretary eating kangaroo genitalia isn’t a nice thought to end the week on then you’re a lost cause. Have a good weekend.
