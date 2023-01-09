Inside Politics: Back to school
Ministers to meet with union bosses for talks about pay next year, writes Matt Mathers
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Ministers to meet with union bosses for talks about pay next year, writes Matt Mathers
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies