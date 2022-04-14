Inside Politics: ‘Unworkable, unethical and extortionate’
Labour says government plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda is ‘unworkable’, as justice minister quits in protest at No 10 response to Partygate fines, writes Matt Mathers
Partygate is well and truly back. No, this is not an old version of Inside Politics sent out in error: the scandal features on several front pages again this morning, with reports that Boris Johnson could be hit with at least three more fines for lockdown-busting gatherings. Unconfirmed reports last night said the prime minister was “stunned” to learn that there is anyone on the government payroll with a shred of integrity, following the resignation of Lord David Wolfson. A full-scale inquiry is now underway to root out any other government officials displaying any signs of probity.
Inside the bubble
Parliament is in recess.
