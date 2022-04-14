Inside Politics: ‘Unworkable, unethical and extortionate’

Partygate is well and truly back. No, this is not an old version of Inside Politics sent out in error: the scandal features on several front pages again this morning, with reports that Boris Johnson could be hit with at least three more fines for lockdown-busting gatherings. Unconfirmed reports last night said the prime minister was “stunned” to learn that there is anyone on the government payroll with a shred of integrity, following the resignation of Lord David Wolfson. A full-scale inquiry is now underway to root out any other government officials displaying any signs of probity.

Inside the bubble

Parliament is in recess.