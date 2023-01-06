Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Inside Politics: Strikes crackdown and taking back control

Government vows to press ahead with legislation for minimum service levels during strikes and Starmer sets out his vision for Britain, writes Matt Mathers

Friday 06 January 2023 08:47
Comments
(PA)

Hello there, I’m Matt Mathers and welcome to The Independent’s Inside Politics newsletter.

Happy Friday. You’ll be delighted or disappointed to know that there are no speeches planned by any political leaders from east London today.

Inside the bubble

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in