Inside Politics: Another bad day for UK Plc
Pound slumps as Bank of England says pension fund help will end on Friday, writes Matt Mathers
Hello there, I’m Matt Mathers and welcome to The Independent’s Inside Politics newsletter.
The pound slumped last night after the Bank of England effectively said that it is going to stop printing money to prop up pension funds. Sometimes you can’t even see the Anti-Growth Coalition at work.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies