Inside Politics: The spy who gagged me
Rishi Sunak facing another rebellion on planning as two Tory big beasts join revolt, writes Matt Mathers
Hello there, I’m Matt Mathers and welcome to The Independent’s Inside Politics newsletter.
Good luck to the England squad as they take on the USA this evening. Rishi Sunak will reportedly watch the Three Lions from the Darlington Economic Campus. Is the prime minister beginning to lose his own dressing room? Two Tory big beasts have joined another rebellion on planning.
