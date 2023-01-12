Inside Politics: ‘Final nail in his comeback coffin’
More talks aimed at ending strike action and Boris Johnson is back in the headlines for all the wrong reasons, writes Matt Mathers
Hello there, I’m Matt Mathers and welcome to The Independent’s Inside Politics newsletter.
It was once remarked that Boris Johnson was brought down by Boris Johnson. Are we now witnessing Boris Johnson’s ‘comeback’ being scuppered by Boris Johnson? Elsewhere, ministers are holding more talks with union chiefs and health and transport sector leaders on strikes.
Inside the bubble
