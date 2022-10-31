Inside Politics: Migraine

Hello there, I’m Matt Mathers and welcome to The Independent’s Inside Politics newsletter.

Michael Gove recently told journalists that the “all-you-can-eat rolling news buffet” of the past 12 months would be finished once Rishi Sunak entered No 10. He might have been reconsidering those remarks yesterday as he toured the broadcast studios to defend Suella Braverman. Westminster hacks are still hungry and reckon there a few more courses yet to come.