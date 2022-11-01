Inside Politics: Rolling the pitch
Home secretary Suella Braverman accused of using dangerous language in Commons exchanages, writes Matt Mathers
Hello there, I’m Matt Mathers and welcome to The Independent’s Inside Politics newsletter.
Did Suella Braverman come back from the dead on Halloween? The home secretary has denied blocking the use of hotels for asylum seekers and migrants and denied ignoring legal advice on the matter. She is now coming under fire for describing the issue on the south coast as an “invasion”.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies