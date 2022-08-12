Jump to content
Inside Politics: UK on fire

Drought to be declared in parts of England later as Sunak sets out how he will pay for cost of living help, writes Matt Mathers

Friday 12 August 2022 08:38
Comments
<p>A woman sunbathes outside the National Maritime Museum in Greenwich, southeast London </p>

A woman sunbathes outside the National Maritime Museum in Greenwich, southeast London

(EPA)

Hello there, I’m Matt Mathers and welcome to The Independent’s Inside Politics newsletter.

Heatwaves. Drought. £5,000 energy bills. It all feels a bit like the end of days, doesn’t it? There is more good news this morning as official figures show the economy shrunk in the three months to June. Try to have a good weekend.

Inside the bubble

