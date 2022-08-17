Inside Politics: Black and white
Tory leadership rivals set out opposition to second Scottish independence referendum as new figures show inflation tops 10 per cent, writes Matt Mathers
Hello there, I’m Matt Mathers and welcome to The Independent’s Inside Politics newsletter.
Nasa is set to roll out a huge new rocket to prepare for its maiden flight to the Moon. Should we put Liz Truss on it to search for solutions to the energy crisis? After a hustings event in Scotland last night the foreign secretary is still refusing to set out the precise details of what she would do to help families with soaring bills.
