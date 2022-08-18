Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Inside Politics: Fantasy economics

Leading thinktank criticises tax cutting plans of Tory leadership rivals, writes Matt Mathers

Thursday 18 August 2022 08:32
Comments
Both Tory leadership candidates were forced on Thursday to confront a stark report from economists warning of the danger tax cuts could pose to the public purse (Ben Birchall/Clodagh Kilcoyne/PA)
Both Tory leadership candidates were forced on Thursday to confront a stark report from economists warning of the danger tax cuts could pose to the public purse (Ben Birchall/Clodagh Kilcoyne/PA)

Hello there, I’m Matt Mathers and welcome to The Independent’s Inside Politics newsletter.

Good luck to all students and their parents getting A-level results today. Is it time to send Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak back to economics school? Doubts have been cast on The Tory leadership contenders’ tax-cutting plans after inflation soared to 10.1 per cent.

Inside the bubble

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in