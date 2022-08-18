Inside Politics: Fantasy economics
Leading thinktank criticises tax cutting plans of Tory leadership rivals, writes Matt Mathers
Hello there, I’m Matt Mathers and welcome to The Independent’s Inside Politics newsletter.
Good luck to all students and their parents getting A-level results today. Is it time to send Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak back to economics school? Doubts have been cast on The Tory leadership contenders’ tax-cutting plans after inflation soared to 10.1 per cent.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies