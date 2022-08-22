Inside Politics: Two weeks to go
Sunak launches fresh attack on Truss’s economic plan as leadership race enters final two weeks, writes Matt Mathers
Hello there, I’m Matt Mathers and welcome to The Independent’s Inside Politics newsletter.
Boris Johnson has come back from the beach to spend the rest of his holiday in No 10 Downing Street. Liz Truss, accused over the weekend of “taking a holiday from reality” in the Tory leadership contest, is this morning facing fresh attacks on her economic plans, which Rishi Sunak says are built on sand.
