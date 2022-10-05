Inside Politics: Extraordinary times
Liz Truss to deliver first conference speech as she fights for her political life amid Tory division and infighting, writes Matt Mathers
Hello there, I’m Matt Mathers and welcome to The Independent’s Inside Politics newsletter.
U-turns are so much in vogue that even Elon Musk is getting in on the act. Put on your hard hats, batten down the hatches, sell everything you own and convert the cash into gold – Liz Truss is expected to warn of further disruption ahead as she doubles down on her debt-fuelled economic agenda.
