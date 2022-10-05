Inside Politics: Extraordinary times

Jump to content

Wednesday 05 October 2022 08:39
(PA)

Hello there, I’m Matt Mathers and welcome to The Independent’s Inside Politics newsletter.

U-turns are so much in vogue that even Elon Musk is getting in on the act. Put on your hard hats, batten down the hatches, sell everything you own and convert the cash into gold – Liz Truss is expected to warn of further disruption ahead as she doubles down on her debt-fuelled economic agenda.

