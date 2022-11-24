Inside Politics: Crackdown on rogue landlords
Michael Gove announces crackdown on rogue landlords and investigation reveals failings in run up to Channel drowning incident, writes Matt Mathers
Hello there, I’m Matt Mathers and welcome to The Independent’s Inside Politics newsletter.
Rishi Sunak won ‘Comeback of the Year’ at last night’s Spectator awards. The list of nominees for the chancellor gong was so long attendees fell asleep during the proceedings. Labour’s Rachel Reeves won that one.
