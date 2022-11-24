Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Inside Politics: Crackdown on rogue landlords

Michael Gove announces crackdown on rogue landlords and investigation reveals failings in run up to Channel drowning incident, writes Matt Mathers

Thursday 24 November 2022 08:35
Comments
(Family handout)

Hello there, I’m Matt Mathers and welcome to The Independent’s Inside Politics newsletter.

Rishi Sunak won ‘Comeback of the Year’ at last night’s Spectator awards. The list of nominees for the chancellor gong was so long attendees fell asleep during the proceedings. Labour’s Rachel Reeves won that one.

Inside the bubble

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in