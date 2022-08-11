Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Inside Politics: Inertia

Former PM Gordon Brown calls on Tory leadership rivals to take radical action to tackle energy crisis after Boris Johnson confirms he won’t make any fiscal decisions before leaving No 10, writes Matt Mathers

Thursday 11 August 2022 08:33
Comments
(PA)

Hello there, I’m Matt Mathers and welcome to The Independent’s Inside Politics newsletter.

Ministers are under sustained high pressure to intervene on energy bills as an amber warning for extreme heat comes into force across much of England today. Tory leadership frontrunner Liz Truss has hinted she may offer more help, while rival Rishi Sunak says his package will cost a few billion.

Inside the bubble

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in