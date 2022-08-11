Inside Politics: Inertia
Former PM Gordon Brown calls on Tory leadership rivals to take radical action to tackle energy crisis after Boris Johnson confirms he won’t make any fiscal decisions before leaving No 10, writes Matt Mathers
Hello there, I’m Matt Mathers and welcome to The Independent’s Inside Politics newsletter.
Ministers are under sustained high pressure to intervene on energy bills as an amber warning for extreme heat comes into force across much of England today. Tory leadership frontrunner Liz Truss has hinted she may offer more help, while rival Rishi Sunak says his package will cost a few billion.
